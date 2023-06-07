UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Members Of American Jewish Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets members of American Jewish Committee

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 7th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met members of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).
During the meeting, the UAE's top diplomat and AJC members reviewed cooperation within the Abraham Accords framework and the resulting various initiatives that support peoples' aspirations for development and prosperity.

In this regard, they referred to the I2U2 Group that includes the UAE, the United States of America, the Republic of India and the State of Israel.

The Group focuses on enhancing economic cooperation among its members across a range of sectors, including food and water security, transportation, health, technology, energy and space.
Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that peace is the lever of progress and prosperity in all countries. commending the AJC's efforts in fostering common understanding and disseminating the principles of tolerance and coexistence.

