Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Oman's Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 02:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, on the sidelines of the two-day Indian Ocean Conference, which is taking place in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the strong brotherly ties between the UAE and Oman and ways of strengthening and developing their overall cooperation that will serve both countries and their people.

The ministers also discussed the latest regional and global developments, in addition a number of issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed his Omani counterpart, highlighting the deep-rooted strategic relations between the UAE and Oman, supported by the two countries' leaderships.

He also stressed his keenness to consolidate and develop the joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields, expressing his wishes to Oman and its people for further progress and prosperity.

