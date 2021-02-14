UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Oman’s Minister Of Foreign Affairs In Muscat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in Muscat

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, as part of his official visit to Oman.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the strong historic ties between the UAE and Oman and ways of strengthening their overall cooperation.

The ministers also discussed several issues related to joint Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) action, in addition to a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern.

They then discussed the coordination between the two countries in addressing the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the ties between the UAE and Oman are witnessing significant development, supported by their leaderships, stressing his keenness to consolidate their cooperation to achieve their mutual interests.

He also expressed his wishes to Oman for further progress and prosperity, under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Sultan Saif Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman.

Related Topics

UAE Oman Visit Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Daman launches first online smart branch

16 minutes ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

46 minutes ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

46 minutes ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

1 hour ago

FANR’s employee joins IAEA safeguards traineeshi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.