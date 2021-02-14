Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in Muscat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, as part of his official visit to Oman.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the strong historic ties between the UAE and Oman and ways of strengthening their overall cooperation.

The ministers also discussed several issues related to joint Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) action, in addition to a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern.

They then discussed the coordination between the two countries in addressing the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the ties between the UAE and Oman are witnessing significant development, supported by their leaderships, stressing his keenness to consolidate their cooperation to achieve their mutual interests.

He also expressed his wishes to Oman for further progress and prosperity, under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Sultan Saif Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman.