Abdullah bin Zayed meets Pompeo, US Congressional leaders as he concludes visit to Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Concluding his visit to Washington, DC, for the historic signing of the UAE-Israel Peace Accord, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior Members of Congress.

During meetings with Secretary Pompeo and Congressional leaders, Sheikh Abdullah underscored how the UAE-Israel Accord will advance regional peace and stability by halting annexation and creating new energy for positive change across the middle East. The officials also discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the US, reaffirming a shared commitment to cooperate on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, promote peace and security in the Arabian Gulf, counter extremism and deter threats to regional stability.

Sheikh Abdullah briefed senior US Congressional leaders, including Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC), Senator Todd Young (R-IN), Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), and Chair of House Armed Services Committee Rep.

Adam Smith (D-WA).

During the briefings Sheikh Abdullah thanked the Members of Congress for their leadership and overwhelming support for the UAE-Israel accord, while also underscoring the UAE’s longstanding commitment to the Palestinian people. In addition, Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of the decades-long UAE-US partnership, which he called the UAE’s most important and strategic relationship. He noted that for over a decade the UAE has remained the largest export market for US goods and services in the Middle East.

Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, participated in the meeting with Secretary Pompeo.

Ambassador Al Otaiba and Minister Al Hashemy also joined Sheikh Abdullah for the Congressional briefings.