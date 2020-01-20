UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets President Of European Council

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Council

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) BERLIN, 19th January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Sunday met with Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Berlin Conference on Libya, reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The two sides also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Libya and the important role the Berlin Conference plays in finding a solution to the Libyan crisis.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined UAE's keenness to strengthen cooperation with friendly European Union countries and to work with them towards maintaining regional peace and stability.

The President of the European Council applauded the role played by the UAE in support of the international community's efforts to reach a peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis.

The meeting was attended by Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of International Security Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

