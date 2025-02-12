Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets President Of Iran's Strategic Council On Foreign Relations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 12th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs met with Dr. Kamal Kharazi, President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves their mutual interests.
They also exchanged views on several topics listed on the agenda of the World Governments Summit.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
