Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets President Of Iran's Strategic Council On Foreign Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 12th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs met with Dr. Kamal Kharazi, President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

They also exchanged views on several topics listed on the agenda of the World Governments Summit.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Iran UAE Dubai February

Recent Stories

ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development proj ..

ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development projects in emerging markets

34 seconds ago
 Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with P ..

Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with Panamanian Geisha sold for $10, ..

42 seconds ago
 Montenegro keen to strengthen UAE ties, boost inve ..

Montenegro keen to strengthen UAE ties, boost investments: Prime Minister

50 seconds ago
 UAE investments contribute to stimulating economic ..

UAE investments contribute to stimulating economic growth in Latvia: Prime Minis ..

58 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Iran's Strat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relati ..

1 minute ago
 DIFC introduces new PropTech solution, boosting Du ..

DIFC introduces new PropTech solution, boosting Dubai’s appeal as leading prop ..

1 minute ago
Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister: Looking forward to ..

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister: Looking forward to more investment opportunities ..

31 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event ..

IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event: Fazl

46 minutes ago
 UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supportin ..

UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supporting joint Arab action

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sends third letter to COAS Gen Asim Mun ..

Imran Khan sends third letter to COAS Gen Asim Munir

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East