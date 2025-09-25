Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets President Of Montenegro In New York
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes of continued progress and prosperity for Montenegro and its people.
For his part, President Milatović extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and wished the UAE and its people continued prosperity.
The meeting addressed issues on the agenda of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, as well as ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across economic, trade, investment and development sectors.
The discussions further covered matters of shared interest, with both sides exchanging views on the latest regional and international developments.
Sheikh Abdullah noted that the UAE and Montenegro share excellent relations and expressed the UAE’s commitment to deepening cooperation to maximise opportunities that foster economic progress and long-term sustainability.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.
