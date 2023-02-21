UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets President Of Serbia In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 11:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met today in Abu Dhabi with Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia.

The UAE top diplomat and the Serbian President discussed the outcome of Sheikh Abdullah's recent visit to Serbia, and reviewed ways to enhance cooperation across various fronts, with a special emphasis on the economic field in light of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

The two sides noted their two nations' steadfast commitment to promoting world peace and stability as one of the fundamental constants in the formation of constructive and fruitful international relations.

The Serbian president underscored the importance of friendly relations between the UAE and Serbia in establishing peace, not only in the middle East, but on a much greater scale, noting the strength and depth of the two nations' collaboration.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah underlined the importance of consolidating the foundations of peace and stability in the Western Balkans, and the UAE's support for all efforts in this regard, noting that peace contributes to achieving development and prosperity for all peoples of the world.

Sheikh Abdullah further emphasised the depth of the UAE-Serbia relations, as well as the UAE's eagerness to push the roads of cooperation and partnership toward greater vistas of growth, development, and prosperity.

