Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Prime Minister Of Montenegro In Podgorica
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 11:45 AM
PODGORICA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, in the capital Podgorica.
The meeting reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations and explored prospects for cooperation across various sectors, including economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, and food security, among other areas that serve as pillars for advancing shared development priorities.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening solid and flourishing relations with friendly Montenegro and other countries of the Balkans.
He praised the steady growth witnessed in cooperation across multiple fields.
The UAE Top Diplomat also extended his sincere wishes for continued progress and prosperity to Montenegro and its people.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed had earlier arrived in Podgorica on a working visit, where he was received by Prime Minister Milojko Spajić.
The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Rashid Al Hajeri, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs, and several ministers and top officials in the government of Montenegro.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025
2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5
UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza
UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia
Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to ..
57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore
CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling
Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Adviso ..
Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock
Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica21 seconds ago
-
National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 academic year1 hour ago
-
2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 511 hours ago
-
UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza11 hours ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia12 hours ago
-
UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for opening its branch in A ..14 hours ago
-
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania14 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip14 hours ago
-
Austrian university develops technique to renew buildings without demolition15 hours ago
-
UAE wins gold at Cup of the EASA for canopy piloting15 hours ago
-
Emirates returns as Official Airline Partner at US Open for 14th consecutive year16 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in Sudan18 hours ago