Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Prime Minister Of Montenegro In Podgorica

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 11:45 AM

PODGORICA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, in the capital Podgorica.

The meeting reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations and explored prospects for cooperation across various sectors, including economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, and food security, among other areas that serve as pillars for advancing shared development priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening solid and flourishing relations with friendly Montenegro and other countries of the Balkans.

He praised the steady growth witnessed in cooperation across multiple fields.

The UAE Top Diplomat also extended his sincere wishes for continued progress and prosperity to Montenegro and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed had earlier arrived in Podgorica on a working visit, where he was received by Prime Minister Milojko Spajić.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Rashid Al Hajeri, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs, and  several ministers and top officials in the government of Montenegro.  

