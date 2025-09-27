Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Prime Minister Of Trinidad And Tobago In New York

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80).

The meeting was attended by Sean Sobers, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago.

The meeting witnessed the signing of an agreement on the mutual exemption of entry visa requirements between the two countries, signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Sobers.

Under the agreement, UAE citizens holding diplomatic, special, ordinary and “mission” passports are exempt from the visa requirement for entry to Trinidad and Tobago, while holders of Trinidad and Tobago’s diplomatic and official passports are exempt from the visa requirement for entry to the UAE.

The UAE's top diplomat and Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar also discussed friendly and bilateral relations and cooperation across economic, trade and investment sectors, in addition to reviewing issues on the UN General Assembly agenda.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's keenness to strengthen ties with Trinidad and Tobago in ways that foster economic cooperation and shared development, contributing to prosperity for both peoples.

