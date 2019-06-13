UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Romanian FM

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Romanian FM

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, held bilateral talks with Teodor Melescanu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

In the meeting during Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Romania that coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both nations, the ministers lauded the bilateral cooperation.

The two officials emphasised the dynamism of the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and expressed their keenness to develop these ties in all fields, especially in economy and investments The two parties discussed the opportunities for the joint cooperation and concrete ways to diversify and deepen the cooperation in various fields such as trade, agriculture, infrastructure, transportation, and Information and Communications Technology, ICT.

The two officials stressed the importance of enhancing investments between the two friendly countries by encouraging and supporting direct contacts between the relevant entities and institutions in the UAE and Romania.

Sheikh Abdullah and Melescanu also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and stressed the commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts in the region. They highlighted the need to follow the provisions of international law in this regard.

