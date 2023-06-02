UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Russian Foreign Minister On Sidelines 'Friends Of BRICS' Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 09:15 PM

CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the 'Friends of BRICS' meeting in South Africa's city of Cape Town.

The two top diplomats discussed ways of strengthening relations of friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and the Russian Federation. They also reviewed an array of latest regional and international developments and exchanged views on them. Agenda items of the 'Friends of BRICS' meeting were also covered during the meeting.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that the Emirati-Russian relations were based on solid foundations of mutual understanding and respect as well as on constructive cooperation.

The bilateral relations have been witnessing rapid growth, particularly following the signing of the strategic partnership agreement in 2018, H.H. said.

Sheikh Abdullah added the two countries were determined to take bilateral relations and cooperation to new heights in various fields to serve the mutual interests of their people. He said the UAE was looking forward to boost cooperation with the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and support multilateral action to achieve development in communities and preserve international peace and security and build a promising future for next generations.

