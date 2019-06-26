UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Russian Justice Minister

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russian Justice Minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) MOSCOW, 26th June 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met on Wednesday with the Russian Minister of Justice Aleksandr Konovalov in Moscow.

The meeting, held as part of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah's current visit to Russia, discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Russia and the their mutual interest to develop them under the keen support of their leadership.

The Russian Justice Minister welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and lauded the excellent relations and the growing cooperation between the two countries in various domains.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Konovalov signed an agreement for the transfer of sentenced persons between the two countries.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia UAE Visit June 2019 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Azza bint Abdullah chairs meeting of Permanent Soc ..

16 minutes ago

UAE does not point fingers of accusation at any st ..

31 minutes ago

Trump, Rest of G20 to Arrive in Separate Airports ..

3 minutes ago

Holder urges West Indies to dig deep in World Cup ..

3 minutes ago

Dutch railways to pay 'tens of millions of euros' ..

3 minutes ago

PACE Adopts Resolution Ratifying Credentials of Ru ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.