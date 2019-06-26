Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russian Justice Minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) MOSCOW, 26th June 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met on Wednesday with the Russian Minister of Justice Aleksandr Konovalov in Moscow.

The meeting, held as part of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah's current visit to Russia, discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Russia and the their mutual interest to develop them under the keen support of their leadership.

The Russian Justice Minister welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and lauded the excellent relations and the growing cooperation between the two countries in various domains.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Konovalov signed an agreement for the transfer of sentenced persons between the two countries.