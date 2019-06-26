UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Russian Minister Of Economic Development

Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russian Minister of Economic Development

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Maksim Oreshkin, Russian Minister of Economic Development.

During the meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah’s official visit to Russia, both sides discussed the joint bilateral relations between their countries and the means of strengthening them, as well as ways to enhance their cooperation in many areas, including investment and food security.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the established relations between the UAE and Russia, as well as their keenness to further strengthen their cooperation.

Oreshkin welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah, highlighting the strong ties between their countries, as well as their ongoing growth and development in various areas.

The meeting was attended by UAE ambassador to Russia Maadhad Hareb Alkhyeli.

