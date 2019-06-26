UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Russian Minister Of Industry And Trade

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russian Minister of Industry and Trade

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Denis Manturov, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, on the sidelines of his visit to Russia.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the means of strengthening their cooperation in various areas, including industry and trade, and the strong bilateral relations between their countries.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and Russia, as well as their developing cooperation.

Manturov welcomed Sheikh Abdullah’s visit, affirming Russia’s keenness to strengthen its cooperation with the UAE, and commending the UAE’s leading regional and international stature.

The meeting was attended by UAE ambassador to Russia Maadhad Hareb Alkhyeli.

