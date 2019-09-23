Abdullah bin Zayed meets Saudi counterpart in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Dr. Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly currently running in New York.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation extended their sincere congratulations to the Kingdom's leadership, government and people on the occasion of the 89th Saudi National Day.

He also wished the Kingdom further progress and prosperity under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

The two ministers exchanged fraternal talks and discussed a number of issues of common concern within the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, stressing the deep historical ties between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was attended by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; as well as a number of Saudi senior officials.