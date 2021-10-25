UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Singaporean Second Minister For Education & Foreign Affairs At Expo

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 12:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Singaporean Second Minister for Education & Foreign Affairs at Expo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Dr. Mohamad Maliki bin Osman, Singaporean Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for education & Foreign Affairs, at Expo 2020 Dubai headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to develop cooperation relations between the UAE and Singapore across all domains.

They also reviewed the UAE's organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai and its role in strengthening international ties and developing cooperation to build a prosperous future for next generations.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Dr. Osman, highlighting the UAE-Singpore strong ties and their continued growth in different sectors under the support of both countries leaderships.

His Highness praised Singapore's participation in Expo 2020, stressing the important role of the global event in promoting comprehensive and sustainable development opportunities and providing a platform for the convergence of different cultures and civilisations.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, attended the meeting.

