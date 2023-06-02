Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets South African Minister Of International Relations On Sidelines 'Friends Of BRICS' Meeting

CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, on the sidelines of the 'Friends of BRICS' meeting in Cape Town, South Africa.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Minister Pandor discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to strengthen them in order to serve their development goals and mutual interests of their people.

The two sides also reviewed a number of issues on the agenda of the meeting, and ways to enhance joint cooperation between the UAE and the BRICS group.

During the meeting, H.H. and Minister Pandor discussed the situation in the region and the latest regional and international issues of common concern, and exchanged views on them.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked Minister Pandor for inviting him to participate in the BRICS meeting, stressing the keenness of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to bolster the growing and prosperous relations with South Africa.

The UAE top diplomat noted that South Africa is an important partner for the UAE, and the relations between the two countries are based on solid foundations of mutual respect and understanding, and seek constructive cooperation in various fields in order to realise the aspirations of the two friendly countries in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his eagerness to see South Africa participate in COP28 later this year in Dubai Expo City, which will contribute to advancing global climate action.

For her part, the South African minister affirmed the strength of the bilateral relations, expressing her hope to expand the prospects for cooperation and partnership with the UAE in all fields. She also wished the UAE success during its hosting of the COP28, commending the country's projects and pioneering initiatives in combatting climate change.