Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Gamini Lakshman Peiris, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference, which is taking place in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka and ways of strengthening and developing these relations in various fields, including tourism.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Minister Peiris, stressing the keenness to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in fields of mutual interest.