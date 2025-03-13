Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Sweden's Minister For International Development Cooperation And Foreign Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 10:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade

STOCKHOLM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden.

During the meeting, held today in Stockholm, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Sweden and explored opportunities for cooperation in various sectors, including economy, trade, and investment.

They also examined ways to expand bilateral cooperation to serve mutual interests and build on the strong ties between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening its relations with Sweden to support the aspirations of both nations for development and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Minister Dousa witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Swedish Trade and Investment Council to enhance investment and business opportunities between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Maha Bouzeid, Vice President of the Swedish Trade and Invest Council.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Ghasaq Yousif Abdullah Shaheen, UAE Ambassador to Sweden; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-resident Ambassador to the Vatican.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Chambers Of Commerce UAE Stockholm Sweden Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for Int ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on politic ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations

6 minutes ago
 UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanma ..

UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar

51 minutes ago
 Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR ..

Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support

2 minutes ago
 PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during ..

PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan

2 hours ago
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar i ..

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on Apr ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

3 hours ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

4 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. ( ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs m ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East