STOCKHOLM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden.

During the meeting, held today in Stockholm, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Sweden and explored opportunities for cooperation in various sectors, including economy, trade, and investment.

They also examined ways to expand bilateral cooperation to serve mutual interests and build on the strong ties between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening its relations with Sweden to support the aspirations of both nations for development and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Minister Dousa witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Swedish Trade and Investment Council to enhance investment and business opportunities between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Maha Bouzeid, Vice President of the Swedish Trade and Invest Council.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Ghasaq Yousif Abdullah Shaheen, UAE Ambassador to Sweden; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-resident Ambassador to the Vatican.