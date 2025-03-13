Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Swedish Defence Minister
STOCKHOLM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Stockholm with Pål Jonson, Minister of Defence of Sweden.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, including defence.
They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest developments.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Ghasaq Yousif Abdullah Shaheen, UAE Ambassador to Sweden; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-resident Ambassador to the Vatican.
