Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Top Foreign Diplomats In New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:00 PM

On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held a round of key meetings with the participating foreign ministers to reviews ways of promoting UAE's relations with their respective countries

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held a round of key meetings with the participating foreign ministers to reviews ways of promoting UAE's relations with their respective countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah's engagements included meetings with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. of Philippines; Peruvian Foreign Minister Néstor Popolizio; Foreign Minister Alejandro Guillermo Ferrer López of Panama; Paraguay's Foreign Minister Antonio Rivas; Foreign Minister of South Korea Kang Kyung-wha; Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi; Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah; and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, José Pacheco.

The meetings addressed means of accelerating bilateral relations in areas of investment, culture, economy, trade, education, tourism, food security, renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and heath.

The top foreign diplomats also exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments and key topics on the agenda of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. of Philippines signed an MoU on countering human trafficking.

Attending from the UAE side were Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, along with Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, and Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs.

