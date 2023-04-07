Close
Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Two Members Of Presidency Of Bosnia And Herzegovina

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets two members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met Denis Bećirović and Zeljko Komsic, members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.


The UAE top diplomat conveyed the greetings of His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes of more progress and prosperity for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bećirović and Komsic reciprocated the greetings and affirmed that the UAE is moving forward towards promising prospects of growth and prosperity across all fronts.


The meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, addressed ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations across all fronts. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised on the distinguished relations between the two countries and the UAE's keenness to build fruitful and constructive partnerships with Bosnia and Herzegovina and the rest of the Balkan countries, in a way that enhances development efforts and supports the aspirations of the region’s peoples towards more stability and prosperity.


For their part, Bećirović and Komsic welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation. They affirmed the depth and width of relations between the two countries and their aspiration to enhance cooperation with the UAE in various fields.


The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs and Public Diplomacy, Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Nabila Al Shamsi, the UAE's non-resident ambassadress to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

