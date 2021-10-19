UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets UK Secretary Of State For Health; Minister Of Education

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for Health; Minister of Education

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom as part his the official visit of the UK.

During the meeting, which was held in the presence of Minister for Technology, Innovation and Life Sciences, Lord Kamall, they discussed the prospects of strengthening the friendship and cooperation between ties the two countries, especially in the health sector.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's keenness to accelerate knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise between the two nations in this field, pointing to the importance of investing in the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and turning them into opportunities that contribute to supporting international efforts to strengthen the global health system.

The UAE top diplomat also met with Nazim Al-Zahawi, Minister of Education, and discussed the longstanding relations between the two countries, especially in the field of education.

He affirmed the UAE's determination to enhance aspects of joint cooperation with UK in all fields, including the education sector, highlighting the presence of a large number of Emirati students in British universities and British students learning in UAE-based universities.

The two meetings were attended by Mansoor Abdullah Khalfan Juma Balhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

