Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator For Independent Assessment On Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assessment on Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with Ambassador Feridun Hadi Sinirlioğlu, UN-appointed Special Coordinator for the Independent Assessment of the Situation in Afghanistan.

Held in Abu Dhabi, the meeting discussed the overall situation in Afghanistan, and prospects for cooperation between the UAE and the UN in this regard. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's support for the UN Security Council-mandated Independent Assessment of the Situation in Afghanistan and its objectives.

The meeting also reviewed the UAE's initiatives aimed at supporting Afghanistan and its people across various sectors, and highlighted the importance of bolstering international cooperation to tackle the challenges facing the Afghani people, especially women, and support efforts to meet their needs.

Around the end of the meeting, the UAE top diplomat wished Ambassador Sinirlioğlu success in performing his duties, affirming the UAE's firm commitment to backing all international efforts that seek to achieve peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Women All Top

Recent Stories

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

2 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

2 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

2 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

2 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

2 hours ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

2 hours ago
CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

2 hours ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

2 hours ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

2 hours ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

2 hours ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East