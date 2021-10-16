Abdullah bin Zayed meets US National Security Advisor

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) WASHINGTON, 16th October 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, emphasised the deep-rooted strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, and their commitment to foster peace and stability in the region and to support the aspirations of its peoples for development and prosperity moving forward.

Sheikh Abdullah made the statements as he met in Washington DC with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The meeting covered the developments in the region and the efforts made by two friendly countries to achieve peace and to enhance regional security and stability.

It also touched on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said relations between the UAE and the United States have continued to grow in various domains.

"We look forward to deepening our bilateral relations in all fields, to the mutual benefits of our friendly peoples," he added.

Attending the meeting was the UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba.