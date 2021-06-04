Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa reviewed the strategic relations between the two nations in addition to the latest developments in the African continent.

This came as the UAE top diplomat met with Jeffrey Feltman at the Ministry's HQ here today, wherein they deliberated the prospects of strengthening security and stability in the Horn of Africa.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's determination to solidify security and stability in the Horn of Africa and to support the efforts made by the US in this respect.