Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets US Special Envoy To Monitor And Combat Antisemitism

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 11:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met here today with Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, to highlight the importance of promoting the values ​​of human fraternity, tolerance and coexistence in the world.

In this context, in this regard, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Ambassador Lipstadt touched on the role of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, which includes three places of worship, a mosque, a church and a synagogue, in furthering peaceful coexistence for future generations.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's firm approach to consolidating positive values ​​for tolerance and coexistence among all without discrimination and its support for all global efforts aimed at spread ng these values, which form the core of ‘’our vision'' to build developed and prosperous societies.

