Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian FM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) NEW DELHI, 8th July 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his accompanying delegation, on Monday met Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi, as part of his visit to the Republic of India.

During the meeting, they discussed the relations in political, economic, investment, trade, energy and other sectors common to the UAE and the Republic of India and aspects of developing and enhancing the existing ties in all fields.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments and other issues of common interest, especially developments in Syria, Libya and Yemen.

Both sides stressed the importance of combating extremism and terrorism in all forms.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE's keenness to strengthen the friendship and cooperation with the Republic of India, based on the strong bilateral and strategic relations between the two countries.

For his part, Dr. Jaishankar welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah, stressing his country's keenness to strengthen the relations with the UAE in light of the support and patronage of the two countries' leaders. He also praised the UAE's leading position at the regional and international domains.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.