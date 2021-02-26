Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of External Affairs in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met here Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs, to discuss the historic UAE-India friendship ties and ways of enhancing aspects of joint cooperation and partnership to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and their people.

The two ministers reviewed the cooperation and coordination between the two countries in facing the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to support global efforts to ensure the delivery of vaccines to all countries.

The two sides also discussed all regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth of the Emirati-Indian relations and the UAE’s keenness, with the support and patronage of its wise leadership, to strengthen and develop them in all fields.

Dr. Jaishankar hosted a lunch in honour of Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation.

Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, the UAE Ambassador to India, also attended the meeting.