Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Malaysian counterpart

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Zambry Abdul Kadir, as part of his work visit to Kuala Lumpur.

Sheikh Abdullah and Abdul Kadir discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation paths in several fields, including economy, trade, investment, energy, and climate.

The parties also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments.

The two ministers emphasised the strong friendship ties between the UAE and Malaysia, pointing that the two countries look forward to a prosperous stage of cooperation and partnership which would support their development efforts.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation, stressing the significance of the visit in opening new horizons for cooperation between their countries.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health; and Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia.