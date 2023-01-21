UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets With President Of Palau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 12:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with President of Palau

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation across various domains, as well as opportunities of advancing them for the benefit of the two friendly countries.

They also discussed several issues of mutual concern, including environmental protection and renewable energy, as well as the UAE's efforts in this regard, especially with its hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) this year at Expo City Dubai.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of President Surangel Whipps Jr. and his accompanying delegation, affirming its importance in strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing joint cooperation in the field of sustainable development.

For his part, the President of Palau stressed his country’s keenness to develop its cooperation with the UAE in all fields, praising the UAE’s pioneering efforts in global climate action and its hosting of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and its stellar preparations to host COP28 later this year.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Palau January All

Recent Stories

Partners of free education program

Partners of free education program

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organiz ..

Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organizations that don't respect coun ..

33 minutes ago
 FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b m ..

FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b money laundering case

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st January 2023

3 hours ago
 Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.