Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets With Secretary-General Of Élysée Palace In Paris
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 12:30 AM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with Alexis Michel Kohler, Secretary-General of the Élysée Palace, as part of the UAE Top Diplomat's working visit to Paris.
During the meeting, discussions focused on the historical and strategic relations between the UAE and France and ways to enhance them in a manner that serves the shared interests of both countries and promotes the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.
The two sides also discussed the outcomes of the working visit made by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Paris last February, highlighting its significant role in strengthening the frameworks of cooperation and partnership between the two friendly nations across various fields.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and France, which, he said, are based on a long history of trust, mutual respect, and shared interests.
He emphasised that these ties support the aspirations of both countries in achieving sustainable development and prosperity.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underscored his commitment to continuing collaboration with French partners to create an ideal environment for the growth of their privileged relationship and expanding areas of cooperation to support sustainable development plans in both nations.
Additionally, Sheikh Abdullah and Kohler discussed and exchanged views over various regional and international issues of common interest.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican.
