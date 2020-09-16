Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US President

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with US President Donald Trump today at The White House in advance of the historic signing of the UAE-Israel Peace Accord.

Both officials discussed how the Accord will advance regional peace and stability by halting annexation and creating new energy for positive change across the middle East. Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the bilateral relations between the UAE and the US, underscoring both countries' shared commitments to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region and countering extremism.