Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US Secretary of State during COP26 in Glasgow

GLASGOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Head of the UAE delegation to the COP26 meeting, has met with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of COP26 (the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - UNFCCC), Glasgow, United Kingdom, Sheikh Abdullah and Blinken discussed the longstanding historic relations between the UAE and the US as well as a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the strong and strategic UAE-US relations and the continuous cooperation development in all fields between the two sides.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, attended the meeting.