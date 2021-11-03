UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets With US Secretary Of State During COP26 In Glasgow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 06:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US Secretary of State during COP26 in Glasgow

GLASGOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Head of the UAE delegation to the COP26 meeting, has met with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of COP26 (the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - UNFCCC), Glasgow, United Kingdom, Sheikh Abdullah and Blinken discussed the longstanding historic relations between the UAE and the US as well as a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the strong and strategic UAE-US relations and the continuous cooperation development in all fields between the two sides.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations UAE Glasgow United Kingdom All Industry

Recent Stories

The Infinix HOT 11S – The Ultimate Smartphone fo ..

The Infinix HOT 11S – The Ultimate Smartphone for Gaming

35 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Colleges receive 150,000 Admissi ..

Punjab Government Colleges receive 150,000 Admission Applications on OCAS Portal

38 minutes ago
 India Vs. Afghanistan Live Score,T20 World Cup 202 ..

India Vs. Afghanistan Live Score,T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33 Live Updates

44 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Netherlands, di ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Netherlands, discusses enhancing cooperation

45 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours pavilions of Greece, Aus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours pavilions of Greece, Australia, Slovakia, Estonia at E ..

45 minutes ago
 PCGA to launch "Apni Kapas" app to limit brokers' ..

PCGA to launch "Apni Kapas" app to limit brokers' role in white gold business

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.