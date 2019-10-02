Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US senior officials in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien in Washington DC, and other senior US officials.

In separate meetings, Sheikh Abdullah and the officials discussed bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the US to ensure security and stability in the middle East and around the world. The officials also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East and North Africa, and reviewed several regional and international issues of common interest.

"The United States is a close friend and important ally of the UAE," said Sheikh Abdullah. "The UAE seeks to cooperate with the US and other partners to achieve regional stability and pursue pragmatic, diplomatic solutions to shared challenges."

He also expressed keenness to further enhance UAE-US ties and to explore new, mutually-beneficial opportunities for cooperation.

For his part, Pompeo welcomed H.H. Sheikh Abdullah, noting the strong strategic relationship and cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, O'Brien also commended the strong relations between the two countries, and highlighted cooperation to address shared security interests.

In addition, the Foreign Minister met - at the Department of State - with David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs; Tim Lenderking, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Gulf Affairs; and Ambassador James Jeffrey, Special Representative for Syria Engagement and the Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh.

The officials discussed efforts to advance common objectives, counter-extremism and ensure stability.

On the trade level, the UAE official highlighted that the UAE has been the US’ largest export destination in the Middle East for 10 straight years, supporting jobs and growth for American workers and companies.

While in Washington, Sheikh Abdullah also attended the Madison Dinners hosted by Secretary Pompeo, along with his wife, Mrs. Mike Pompeo. This is a traditional dinner that gathers thinkers and leaders to share ideas on the future of America and the world.

The meetings and dinner were attended by the Yousef Mana'a Saeed Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America.