UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets With US Senior Officials In Washington DC

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:45 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US senior officials in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien in Washington DC, and other senior US officials.

In separate meetings, Sheikh Abdullah and the officials discussed bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the US to ensure security and stability in the middle East and around the world. The officials also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East and North Africa, and reviewed several regional and international issues of common interest.

"The United States is a close friend and important ally of the UAE," said Sheikh Abdullah. "The UAE seeks to cooperate with the US and other partners to achieve regional stability and pursue pragmatic, diplomatic solutions to shared challenges."

He also expressed keenness to further enhance UAE-US ties and to explore new, mutually-beneficial opportunities for cooperation.

For his part, Pompeo welcomed H.H. Sheikh Abdullah, noting the strong strategic relationship and cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, O'Brien also commended the strong relations between the two countries, and highlighted cooperation to address shared security interests.

In addition, the Foreign Minister met - at the Department of State - with David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs; Tim Lenderking, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Gulf Affairs; and Ambassador James Jeffrey, Special Representative for Syria Engagement and the Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh.

The officials discussed efforts to advance common objectives, counter-extremism and ensure stability.

On the trade level, the UAE official highlighted that the UAE has been the US’ largest export destination in the Middle East for 10 straight years, supporting jobs and growth for American workers and companies.

While in Washington, Sheikh Abdullah also attended the Madison Dinners hosted by Secretary Pompeo, along with his wife, Mrs. Mike Pompeo. This is a traditional dinner that gathers thinkers and leaders to share ideas on the future of America and the world.

The meetings and dinner were attended by the Yousef Mana'a Saeed Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America.

Related Topics

Africa World Syria Washington UAE Wife David Madison United States Middle East Share Jobs Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

New reviews contradict previous guidelines around ..

6 minutes ago

Statins: Link to osteoporosis depends on dosage

6 minutes ago

Better quality 'good' cholesterol may fight athero ..

6 minutes ago

Crimea Sees 5% Increase in Foreign Tourism in Janu ..

9 minutes ago

Uzbek President Works on Joining EAEU - Russian Up ..

9 minutes ago

Nestle sheds skincare brands

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.