UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of San Marino Discuss Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs of San Marino discuss bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Luca Beccari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of San Marino, discussed the overall bilateral ties between the two countries and ways of strengthening them.

During the meeting, held via video conferencing, the ministers discussed several issues of mutual concern, as well as the efforts of their countries to address the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and San Marino and their mutual keenness to consolidate them in all areas.

Beccari stressed his country's keenness to advance its overall bilateral relations with the UAE and congratulated the UAE’s leadership, government and people on the successful entry of the Hope Probe into the orbit of Mars while lauding this scientific achievement, which reflects the prominent regional and global stature of the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE San Marino All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EAD, ADNOC celebrate one year filled with environm ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 03 more lives in Mirpur Distt duri ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt utilizing resources to increase litera ..

4 minutes ago

Inadequate COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Upsets Over Tw ..

4 minutes ago

IGHDS delegation calls on Deputy Commissioner

4 minutes ago

Prolong drought affected around 80 percent agricul ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.