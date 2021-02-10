Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs of San Marino discuss bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Luca Beccari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of San Marino, discussed the overall bilateral ties between the two countries and ways of strengthening them.

During the meeting, held via video conferencing, the ministers discussed several issues of mutual concern, as well as the efforts of their countries to address the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and San Marino and their mutual keenness to consolidate them in all areas.

Beccari stressed his country's keenness to advance its overall bilateral relations with the UAE and congratulated the UAE’s leadership, government and people on the successful entry of the Hope Probe into the orbit of Mars while lauding this scientific achievement, which reflects the prominent regional and global stature of the UAE.