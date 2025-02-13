Abdullah bin Zayed, Moldovan FM discuss bilateral relations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Mihai Popșoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The meeting focused on the bilateral relations between the UAE and Moldova, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in several areas, including economic, commercial, and investment sectors.

The discussions also highlighted the significance of the World Government Summit in Dubai as a platform for providing a forward-looking vision for the future of government work globally.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Mihai Popșoi’s visit, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Moldova across all sectors that serve the developmental goals of both countries and support their vision for comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

The two leaders also discussed various regional and international issues of mutual interest, exchanging views on these matters.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Salem Al Kaabi, Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova.