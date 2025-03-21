Abdullah Bin Zayed, Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attend Zayed Humanitarian Day Event
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 02:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, have attended a Zayed Humanitarian Day event, held under the theme Society in Zayed’s Thought, to celebrate the social and humanitarian legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat, in cooperation with Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi, the event explored Sheikh Zayed’s vision for education, community development, and the UAE’s role in fostering tolerance and coexistence.
Reflecting the aspirations of the UAE’s Year of Community, the event also highlighted Sheikh Zayed’s values of generosity, tolerance, and coexistence, and legacy of building a leading model for humanitarian work.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute
Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism
Groom murdered just three days after wedding
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia
ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration
Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup with win over Bahrain
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event6 minutes ago
-
EU plans significant increase in defence spending51 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation1 hour ago
-
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season1 hour ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad Al Sheba retreat in ..1 hour ago
-
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince1 hour ago
-
International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council sponsors TV broadcast on UAE’s water desalina ..2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations2 hours ago
-
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute2 hours ago
-
Euro Summit highlights strategic importance of oceans2 hours ago
-
EU reaffirms commitment to rules-based international order with UN at its core3 hours ago
-
DCD equips homes of social support programme beneficiaries with sustainable energy, water solutions3 hours ago