Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 02:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, have attended a Zayed Humanitarian Day event, held under the theme Society in Zayed’s Thought, to celebrate the social and humanitarian legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat, in cooperation with Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi, the event explored Sheikh Zayed’s vision for education, community development, and the UAE’s role in fostering tolerance and coexistence.

Reflecting the aspirations of the UAE’s Year of Community, the event also highlighted Sheikh Zayed’s values of generosity, tolerance, and coexistence, and legacy of building a leading model for humanitarian work.

