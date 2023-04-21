UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Netherlands' FM Discuss Latest Situation In Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed the latest developments in the Republic of Sudan during a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra.

The two ministers also spoke of ways to contain the ongoing crisis in Sudan, ceasing military operations and calling the conflicting parties to resume talks to reach political solutions and national consensus while restoring security and stability in the country.

The two sides stressed that the protection of civilians and foreign communities represents a high priority amid the continued hostilities in Sudan.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation highlighted that the UAE supports the Sudanese people and their aspirations for a safe and peaceful future. He also stressed the importance of promoting the ongoing efforts aimed at calling the conflicting parties to resume talks to reach a sustainable, peaceful settlement to the crisis.

