Abdullah Bin Zayed, New Zealand Counterpart Discuss Strengthening Cooperation, Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Winston Peters, New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, today in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025.

During the meeting, the UAE Top Diplomat extended a warm welcome to Winston Peters and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the strong and long-standing ties between the UAE and New Zealand, which are built on mutual trust, respect, and shared interests.

He also emphasised the commitment to further developing collaboration in key areas, supporting both nations' aspirations for comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

The discussions also covered regional and international developments, with both sides exchanging views on various pressing issues.

The meeting was attended by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability of the UAE and Rashid Matar Al Qemzi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of New Zealand.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Winston Peters witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Arrangement for Scientific Cooperation in Antarctica between the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates and the New Zealand Antarctic Institute.

Representing the UAE, the memorandum was signed by Abdulla Balalaa while New Zealand was represented by Paula Wilson, Deputy Secretary of Europe, middle East, Africa, and Australia group.

