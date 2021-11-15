DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Henrik Thune, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, and reviewed the friendly relations between the UAE and Norway.

During the meeting, which was held in Dubai, they discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation across various domains, among other regional and international issues of common concern.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the State Secretary, lauding the distinguished relations between the two countries.

Thune, in turn, affirmed his country's aspiration to strengthen ties with the UAE.