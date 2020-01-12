UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Offers Condolences On Death Of Qaboos Bin Said

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Qaboos bin Said

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today visited the headquarters of the Embassy of Sultanate of Oman in Abu Dhabi and offered his condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Upon arrival, Sheikh Abdullah was received by Khalid bin Salim bin Ahmed Bamkhalef, Charge d'affaires of the embassy.

While writing in the book of condolences, Sheikh Abdullah extended his heartfelt condolences to the leadership and people of Sultanate of Oman, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to the family of the deceased and the Omani people.

He also pointed out the strong relations between the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sultan Qaboos that guided the extended and strong ties between the two fraternal people.

While congratulating His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Said on taking reins of the country, Sheikh Abdullah said, "We believe that His Majesty will lead the country on the approach of the late Sultan Qaboos, and enhance our strong strategic relations, and make them more strong and sustainable."

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar of the UAE and Ahmed Ali Al Zaabi, the Director of the GCC Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also offered condolences along with Sheikh Abdullah.

