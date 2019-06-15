UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Opens UAE Embassy Premises In Bulgaria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:30 PM

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has opened the new premises of the UAE Embassy in Sofia, as part of his state visit to Bulgaria.

"The opening of the embassy translates the UAE's keenness to boost prospects of cooperation with Bulgaria across various fields," said H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah after cutting the ribbon and raising the curtain, inaugurating the new premises of the embassy in the presence of Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Zaharieva stressed that the opening of the embassy is a step forward on the path to bolstering the steadily growing relations between the two friendly nations.

Abdulwahab Nasser Hassan Al Najjar, UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria and several Arab and foreign ambassadors accredited to Bulgaria, attended the opening ceremony.

