Abdullah Bin Zayed, Pakistan's FM Review Regional Developments, Expanding Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, have explored ways of further expanding the prospects of cooperation between the two friendly countries across various fields.

This came as the UAE top diplomat welcomed Qureshi and discussed the latest developments in the region and an array of regional and international issues of interest.

The two minsters also reviewed accelerating cooperation between the two countries as part of the global fight against COVID-19.

Sheikh Abdullah re-affirmed the breadth and width of the privileged relations between the two nations across all fronts, and underlined the UAE’s keenness to advance channels of coordination and cooperation with Pakistan.

Attending the meeting was Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

