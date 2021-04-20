ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, have reviewed the prospects of growing cooperation between the two friendly nations across all fronts, specially in the trade, health and economic domains.

This came as the UAE top diplomat welcomed his Pakistani counterpart at the Ministry's HQ today, wherein they exchanged Ramadan greetings.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth and strength of relations between the UAE and Pakistan, which, he said, are longstanding and based on mutual trust and respect. He stressed the two nations' determination to grow cooperation across all fields for the common good of both nations' peoples.

The two sides discussed the ongoing cooperation between the two countries to stem the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways of accelerating global synergy to address the impact of the disease and ensure the delivery of its vaccine to all countries of the world The two ministers also reviewed the details of Pakistan's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will open in October this year, with Sheikh Abdullah congratulating Qureshi on the completion of his country's pavilion, wishing his country successful participation in the much-awaited global event.

Attending the meeting was Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.