UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Pakistan's FM Review Consolidating Cooperation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:45 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's FM review consolidating cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, have reviewed the prospects of growing cooperation between the two friendly nations across all fronts, specially in the trade, health and economic domains.

This came as the UAE top diplomat welcomed his Pakistani counterpart at the Ministry's HQ today, wherein they exchanged Ramadan greetings.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth and strength of relations between the UAE and Pakistan, which, he said, are longstanding and based on mutual trust and respect. He stressed the two nations' determination to grow cooperation across all fields for the common good of both nations' peoples.

The two sides discussed the ongoing cooperation between the two countries to stem the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways of accelerating global synergy to address the impact of the disease and ensure the delivery of its vaccine to all countries of the world The two ministers also reviewed the details of Pakistan's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will open in October this year, with Sheikh Abdullah congratulating Qureshi on the completion of his country's pavilion, wishing his country successful participation in the much-awaited global event.

Attending the meeting was Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

Related Topics

Pakistan World UAE Dubai October 2020 Event All Top Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over Qalyubia tr ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

3 hours ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

4 hours ago

Ex-Wales scrum-half Peel back to Scarlets as coach ..

2 hours ago

Tokyo Authorities May Request State of Emergency O ..

2 hours ago

Lukashenko Fulfills His Duties in Full After Foile ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.