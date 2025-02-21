Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, international developments

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,21st February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in Abu Dhabi today.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves their mutual interests and enhances the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

They also explored opportunities to develop cooperation in various sectors, particularly in developmental and economic fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed the visit of Mohammad Ishaq Dar, emphasising the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Pakistan. H.H also expressed his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Pakistan and its people.

The meeting also covered discussions on current regional and international developments.