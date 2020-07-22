Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani FM discuss efforts to contain COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, made a virtual call with Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi to explore ways of enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan in several fields.

During the virtual call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan enquired about Qureshi's health condition, wishing him good health and wellbeing.

The two ministers discussed efforts being made by their friendly countries to contain the effects of COVID-19, emphasising the importance of cooperation and coordination and exchange of scientific research expertise and supporting international efforts to find a vaccine.

Highlighting the depth of UAE-Pakistan ties, Sheikh Abdullah noted the sincere desire and keenness to further enhance avenues of cooperation.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the successful launch of the ''Hope Probe'' to Mars, highlighting the distinguished historic bilateral ties between the two nations.