Abdullah Bin Zayed, Paraguay FM Discuss Bilateral Relations, COVID-19 Countermeasures

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral relations, COVID-19 countermeasures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Antonio Rivas Palacios, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and the prospects of cooperation in various fields, including food security.

This occurred over a phone call wherein the ministers exchanged views over the latest developments related to COVID-19 and the efforts made by the two countries to control its impact.

In this regard, the two top diplomats underscored the importance of the existing cooperation and coordination based on exchanging expertise and supporting global efforts to discover a vaccine for the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the distinguished ties between the two countries and the desire to broaden the scope of cooperation with Paraguay in all fields.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hailed Paraguay's support for Dubai 2020 Expo. He also said that he looks forward to the participation of Paraguay in this global event next year.

H.H. emphasised the UAE's support for Paraguay in addressing COVID-19 repercussions and wished safety and prosperity to its people.

