Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister Discuss Enhancing Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen the UAE-Paraguay relationship and expand cooperation in various areas, including economic, trade and investment.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to fostering a strong and prosperous relationship with friendly Paraguay to promote sustainable development for both nations and their peoples.

The two sides also addressed key regional and international issues of shared concern and exchanged views on them.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Paraguay

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

2 minutes ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

32 minutes ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

47 minutes ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

3 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

3 hours ago
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

4 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East