Abdullah Bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister Discuss Enhancing Cooperation
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen the UAE-Paraguay relationship and expand cooperation in various areas, including economic, trade and investment.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to fostering a strong and prosperous relationship with friendly Paraguay to promote sustainable development for both nations and their peoples.
The two sides also addressed key regional and international issues of shared concern and exchanged views on them.
Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the meeting.
